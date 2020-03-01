The Delhi Police on Sunday confirmed that three more unidentified bodies were recovered from drains in the northeastern part of the Capital, taking the total number of deaths in the violence to 45, PTI reported. No untoward incident has been reported from the northeast district over the past three days. “The situation is under control now,” a senior police official told the news agency.

Another 200 people have been injured in the large-scale communal violence that erupted following clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi. In some cases, the police have been accused of either inaction or complicity in the violence against the attacks, mostly on Muslim neighbourhoods.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have registered 254 first information reports, and arrested or detained 903 people in connection with the violence, PTI reported. Out of these, 41 cases have been registered under the Arms Act.

Two Special Investigative Teams have been formed under the Crime Branch of Delhi Police to probe the violence.