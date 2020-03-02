Parliament: Ruckus in both Houses as Congress protests over Delhi violence, seeks Shah’s resignation
Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said notices for discussion on Delhi violence will be taken up after the situation normalises.
The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament started on Monday. Both the Houses were adjourned several times after the Opposition tried to discuss the violence in North East Delhi that claimed 45 lives and left over 200 injured. Opposition members shouted slogans in both the Houses and also sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Both Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Speaker Om Birla refused to allot time to discuss the violence in Delhi.
4.45 pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says he is very upset at what happened in the House. “In such circumstances, I cannot conduct the House,” he says, according to News18. The House is adjourned till tomorrow. Both sides are blaming each other.”
4.42 pm: The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 11 am Tuesday.
4.30 pm: Minister of State in the Defence Ministry, Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha that 157 militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, ANI reports. He adds that there were 138 cases of “infiltration by terrorists” along the Line of Control and the International Border
4.10 pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also refused to allocate time to discuss the Delhi violence, News18 reports.
4 pm: The Rajya Sabha is adjourned for the day as ruckus continues over the Delhi violence. The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 4.30 pm.
11.28 am: Ruckus ensues in the Upper House. Naidu adjourns Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.
11.25 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect for Janata Dal (United) MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto who died on February 28. Mahto, 72, was elected from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.
11.23 am: Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu says notices for discussion on Delhi violence to be taken up after the situation normalises.
11.20 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses condolences over Janata Dal (United) MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto’s death.
11.18 am: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue over Delhi violence. They demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11.15 am: AAP member Bhagwant Mann tries to raise the Delhi violence. He holds up a placard.
10.23 am: Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh says he will demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the violence, reports News18.
10.17 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
10.12 am: Trinamool Congress MPs will stage a dharna near the Gandhi statue at Parliament, according to News18.
10.04 am: “We will certainly raise the Delhi issue vigorously,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Indian Express. “The unprecedented communal violence which we have seen in the heart of the Capital…is an utter failure of this government…it is because of their laxity, if not conspiracy.”
Also read
Delhi violence: Immediately sack Amit Shah as home minister, Congress urges President Kovind
10.02 am: Top Congress leaders met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s home in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the matter, The Indian Express reports.
Also read
Parliament session resumes, Opposition likely to demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence
9.58 am: The Opposition parties send 23 notices in Lok Sabha over the Delhi violence, reports News18. These include the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
9.55 am: Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence, reports ANI.