The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the man who was seen pointing a gun at a police officer and had allegedly fired bullets in Delhi’s Maujpur locality amid clashes between supporters and opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act, reported PTI.

The man, identified as Shahrukh Khan, was arrested from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh by a team part of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, unidentified officials told the news agency. Police said the man fired three rounds, and his pistol was yet to be recovered.

“We’re trying to recover the pistol he used,” Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla told reporters, according to ANI. “Shahrukh said he fired during protests in a fit of rage. He has no criminal background but his father has a narcotics and fake currency case against him. Further investigation is underway.”

In a widely shared video, the man was seen pointing his pistol at the police officer on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur Road on February 24. He had allegedly fired eight rounds of bullets in front of the police personnel.

On February 28, the Delhi Police had clarified that due to “poor communication”, Khan had gone missing. Reports had earlier claimed that he was arrested.

The toll after clashes between supporters and opposers of the new citizenship law turned communal stood at 47.

