An officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in a suspected militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district, PTI reported, citing officials.

The incident occurred after militants allegedly opened fire at a police party in Warpora area in the evening. The special police officer who died was identified as Wajahat Ahmad and the civilian as Omar Subhan, unidentified officials said.

Another person, Showkat Khandey, has reportedly received injuries. News agency PTI reported he is also a special police officer, but The Indian Express identified him as a civilian. “The third one is receiving treatment and is stable,” said an unidentified health official at a sub-district hospital.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation for the suspected militants was initiated.

In a separate operation, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Donniwara area of Budgam district after receiving intelligence of presence of militants. “The exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in,” an official said. He added that there were no casualties yet.

On February 21, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district. Security personnel were not injured in the gun battle. On February 18, three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. The militants – Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat – were allegedly involved in a series of terror acts, including the killing of two civilians in Tral, since November 2019.