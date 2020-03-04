Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday quit his presidential campaign and voiced support for former Vice President and the Democratic Party’s frontrunner Joe Biden ahead of November’s elections in the United States, BBC reported. The race to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination has now effectively come down to a contest between Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump,” said Bloomberg in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason. I have always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Joe Biden won in nine states on Super Tuesday – the day in the United States presidential primary season when the most states hold elections. The former vice president won in Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sanders won in his home state Vermont along with Utah, Colorado, and California, according to AP. Out of 14 states and territories that voted on Tuesday, Bloomberg was able to win in one – American Samoa.

Meanwhile, the campaign team of the other contender, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, has reportedly been trying to ascertain whether she would continue in the race. Warren did not win a single state and finished in third place after Biden and Sanders in her home state Massachusetts.

Following Bloomberg’s announcement, United States President Donald Trump tweeted: “Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he did not have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s [Biden] campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!”