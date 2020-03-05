Provident fund interest rates lowered from 8.65% to 8.50% for 2019-’20, says Centre
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar said the EPFO’s trustees had decided to reduce the rate for this financial year.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation lowered the interest rate from 8.65% to a seven-year low of 8.50% per annum on its deposits for the year 2019-’20, Minister of State for Labour Santosh Gangwar said on Thursday.
The decision was made by the organisation’s central board of trustees, its highest decision-making body. After the board’s approval, a proposal is sent to the finance ministry to avoid any liability on account of shortfall in the provident fund income for a fiscal.
For the financial years 2013-’14 and 2014-’15, the EPFO had provided interests at the rate of 8.75%. This increased to 8.8% in 2015-’16, but then was reduced to 8.65% and 8.55% in the two subsequent years.
The retirement fund body has more than 5 crore subscribers.