The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation lowered the interest rate from 8.65% to a seven-year low of 8.50% per annum on its deposits for the year 2019-’20, Minister of State for Labour Santosh Gangwar said on Thursday.

The decision was made by the organisation’s central board of trustees, its highest decision-making body. After the board’s approval, a proposal is sent to the finance ministry to avoid any liability on account of shortfall in the provident fund income for a fiscal.

For the financial years 2013-’14 and 2014-’15, the EPFO had provided interests at the rate of 8.75%. This increased to 8.8% in 2015-’16, but then was reduced to 8.65% and 8.55% in the two subsequent years.

The retirement fund body has more than 5 crore subscribers.