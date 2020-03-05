The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in North East district that claimed 47 lives last week, PTI reported. He was arrested after a court rejected his plea to surrender, saying it was not within the purview of its jurisdiction.

Hussain is charged with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi district.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain had on Wednesday deferred Hussain’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case, noting that the copy of the notice regarding his plea was not served to the special investigation team probing incidents of violence in the national Capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party, after first defending Hussain, had suspended him. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased officer’s family.

News agency ANI on Tuesday had quoted an unidentified police officer as saying that reports about Hussain being rescued from his house on the intervening night of February 24 and 25 were incorrect. The Delhi Police, in a tweet late on Tuesday, confirmed that these reports were false. Instead, the police said that while Hussain was available at his house that day, he was found to be absconding following Sharma’s murder, which came to light on February 26.

The first information report against Hussain followed multiple videos that emerged online showing people on the roof of a building hurling stones and petrol bombs towards the street below. The building, barely a few metres from where Sharma’s body was recovered, belongs to Hussain, and residents said it functioned as his office. In one of those videos, the councillor can be purportedly seen carrying a stick at one point. However, Hussain released a video later claiming he was innocent.