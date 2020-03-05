Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that all primary schools in the national Capital will be shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Thirty cases of the infection have been confirmed in India so far.

All government, aided, private and municipal primary schools in Delhi will be closed for this month, Sisodia said.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

As panic over the infection escalated, the Centre on Thursday said there is no shortage of raw ingredients or medicines in the country for next three months to fight the coronavirus, PTI reported. Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda said all initiatives were being taken to ensure there was no impact of the illness in the country.

Earlier in the day in Parliament, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured members that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the situation in India. “A group of ministers has been constituted to keep an eye on the situation,” he said. “Video conferences are being held with states every other day.”

The minister reiterated that the government was undertaking all necessary measures to contain the virus. Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday cancelled his visit to Brussels for the India-European Union Summit later this month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

One more case of coronavirus was detected in Ghaziabad, taking the the total number in India to 30.