Coronavirus: India has 41 patients now as two cases confirmed in Kerala and J&K
Bangladesh announced it was scaling down and postponing several events related to the celebration of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
As of Monday, India has 41 patients as two cases were confirmed in Kerala and J&K. In Kerala, the latest person to test positive for the virus is a three-year-old child who returned from Italy. A man from Jammu and Kashmir who travelled to Iran have also tested positive for coronavirus. However, there have been no deaths in the country yet.
Meanwhile, Qatar has banned the entry of people from India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand from Monday. The temporary ban is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
As of Sunday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide was 1,05,523, and 3,584 people had died.
Live updates
10.45 am: Here’s a list of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in India
March 9: One case of toddler in Kerala, another in J&K
March 8: Five new patients in Kerala
March 7: Two cases confirmed in Ladakh and one in Tamil Nadu
March 6: 31 positive cases of the virus in India – 17 people, including 14 Italians, tested positive in Delhi, two Italian tourists in Jaipur, six Indians in Agra, and one each in Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. This also includes three patients who have recovered in Kerala.
10.14 am: Crude oil prices fall heavily, the highest since 1991, as Saudi Arabia start a price war with Russia, Reuters reports. Saudi Arabia slashes its prices and says it would release its hoarded supply into a market affected by falling demand because of the coronavirus epidemic.
10.06 am: In Kerala, the Pathanamthitta district collector has declared three-day holiday for all educational institutions in the district, reports ANI. However, Class 10 board exams will be held as per schedule.
9.58 am: At least 400 people are under surveillance in Satwari and Sarwal areas of Jammu, says Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary (planning). “Anganwadi centers in these areas have been closed till March 31,” he adds.
9.52 am: Three people have been quarantined for suspected exposure to coronavirus in Indore, reports PTI. They had a travel history to the United States and Malaysia, says Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia. Meanwhile, 19 people kept in isolation wards have tests negative for the virus.
9.33 am: France has banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people, reports AFP citing Health Minister Olivier Veran. The toll in the country is now 19.
9.30 am: China reports 22 new deaths as of Monday. The new fatalities, which were all in Hubei except one, take the country’s toll to 3,119.
9.25 am: A man has been booked in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district for allegedly posting misleading information on social media, reports Hindustan Times. Subu Kena Tsering allegedly posted in a Facebook group that coronavirus infection has reached Pasighat and two patients have been referred to Dibrugarh in upper Assam.
9.18 am: Organisers of the BNP Paribas Open cancel this year’s tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. “As a result, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event,” the organisers said in a statement. “This is following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control, and State of California.”
9.16 am: The child arrived in Kochi on March 7 from Italy with his parents, Ernakulam District Medical Officer tells ANI. “He was transferred to the medical college after screening at the airport. His father and mother are under observation at isolation ward of the medical college.”
9.12 am: A three-year-old child who returned from Italy and a man from Jammu and Kashmir who travelled to Iran have tested positive for coronavirus, reports Hindustan Times. The number of confirmed cases in India is now 41.
9.05 am: Several embassies in North Korea shut down as diplomats fly out following weeks of tight quarantine restrictions, reports AFP.
9.02 am: Bangladesh says it is scaling down and postponing several events related to the celebration of the birth centenary of freedom fighter and first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, the Hindustan Times reports. The announcement came the same day as Bangladeshi authorities confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.
8.43 am: The Karnataka government orders holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru.
8.38 am: Italy now has the second-highest toll in the world after China, reports AFP. On Sunday, the number of fatalities rose from 133 to 366. The number of cases also jumped from 1,492 to 7,375 in a single day.
8.14 am: Assam has quarantined at least 400 people after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the new coronavirus, says state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
7.27 am: A 76-year-old man has died in Ladakh after showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus outbreak, reports NDTV. The former policeman had recently been to Iran.
7.20 am: Qatar bans the entry of people from India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand, reports Gulf Times. The temporary ban is a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.