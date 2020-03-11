The Congress on Wednesday appointed DK Shivakumar its Karnataka state president. He replaces party MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao. The party also announced the appointments of three working presidents – Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Salim Ahammed.

INC COMMUNIQUE



The party said M Narayanaswamy would be its chief whip in the Karnataka Legislative Council, while Ajay Singh would take the post in the Assembly. Congress added that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would continue as the Congress Legislature Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.

The party also appointed Anil Chaudhary the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Five vice presidents – Abhishek Dutt, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal, Ali Hassan and Shivani Chopra – were also named. Chaudhary replaces Subhash Chopra, under whose leadership the Congress failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections for the second consecutive time in 2020.