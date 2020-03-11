Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed in the Lok Sabha that the violence in Delhi was planned, and that clashes on such a scale were not possible “without a conspiracy”, ANI reported.

Shah said that around 60 accounts on social media were started on February 22, a day before the violence began, and closed on February 26, after it ended. “Do they think they would get away by closing such accounts?” he asked. “The police will find them out.”

Shah alleged that a “certain party” held an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 14, in which its president asked people to leave their homes and fight a do-or-die battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted. “After that, one of their senior leaders said that if you do not exit your homes now, you will be called cowards,” he added. “Is this not hate speech?”

Replying to criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meeting United States President Donald Trump while the violence raged in Delhi, Shah told the Lok Sabha that though Trump’s programme was in his constituency in Ahmedabad and his visit there was scheduled already, he did not attend any event the following day. “The whole time I was sitting with Delhi Police officials,” Shah said. He added that he only asked National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit the affected areas.

Shah paid homage to those killed in the violence, PTI reported. At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the riots. “We wanted discussion on Delhi violence after Holi to avoid communal flare up during festival time,” Shah claimed.

Shah appreciated the Delhi Police for containing the riots, which he said was done within 36 hours, and for not allowing them to spiral.

The home minister said nobody who indulged in the rioting will be spared, irrespective of religion, caste or party affiliation, PTI reported. He said that while no innocents will be persecuted, the violence is a lesson for those who indulge in rioting. Shah said 2,647 people have been detained or arrested.

“People should not look for religion in riots,” Shah said. “I want to tell everyone that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt.” Perhaps referring to attacks on mosques, Shah said that no places of worship, of any religion, should be destroyed.

The home minister said that the CAA had been passed in both Houses of Parliament following the procedures of democracy, but the Opposition misled the people by telling them that this would take away the citizenship of minorities. “Tell me which clause in this Act takes away anyone’s citizenship?” Shah asked.

The Congress had earlier in the day lashed out at Shah in the Lok Sabha, wondering where he was when the violence began. “The fact is, humanity was defeated,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. “Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” the Congress leader said, likening Modi to former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss the violence in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The Delhi Police had said on Sunday that they had filed over 700 cases and detained or arrested nearly 2,400 people in connection with the violence in North East Delhi district.