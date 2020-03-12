Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days; Tom Hanks, wife test positive
India also suspended all tourist visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will suspend all travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days. The virus has hit Europe and the United States far harder than China’s most immediate neighbours in South Asia, where no one has died yet.
Meanwhile, the Indian government said all existing visas to India – with some exceptions – stand cancelled till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 60 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in India so far.
The World Health Organization described the coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time and urged the global community to redouble efforts to contain the outbreak, saying aggressive measures could still play a big role to curb it.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046.
Live updates
7.37 am: Air India cancels flights to Italy and Korea till March 28 and March 25 respectively, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Indian Embassy in United States issues an advisory on travel to India amid the spread of coronavirus.
7.28 am: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor says on Twitter. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks adds.
7.20 am: United States President Donald Trump announces that he would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reports AFP. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” he says in a televised address to the nation. “The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.”
However, he specifies that the restriction would not apply to the United Kingdom.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The government said it will suspend all tourist visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as cases across the region continued to rise. The government said the regulations will come into effect at 5.30 pm on March 13 from the port of departure.
- The World Health Organization described the coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time, adding that Italy and Iran were now on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them.
- One new case each of the novel coronavirus infection, officially known as COVID-19, was confirmed in Jaipur and Delhi on Wednesday morning. This takes up the total number of cases in India to 60, according to figures from the Union Health Ministry.