Retail inflation in February declined to 6.58%, government data released on Thursday showed. In January, consumer price inflation had touched 7.59%, the highest in nearly six years.

Retail inflation in urban areas stood at 6.57% in February, compared to 6.67% in rural areas. Both these rates were lower than the 7.39% and 7.73% recorded in January.

Consumer food price inflation fell from 13.63% in January to 10.81% in February. In rural areas, it stood at 10.37%, and in urban areas at 11.51%.

Prices of vegetables rose by 38.07% in urban areas and 28.28% in rural areas in February, with a combined retail inflation rate of 31.61%. The prices of pulses and products rose by 16.43% in urban areas and 16.71% in rural areas, for an aggregate of 16.61%.

On the other hand, the prices of footwear rose by just 1.43% and those of clothing by 2.10% in February.

Among states, prices in Telangana rose the most, at 8.94%, and those in Delhi the least, at 3.46%.