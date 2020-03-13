Coronavirus: India reports first COVID-19 death in Karnataka; Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive
The coronavirus has now infected more than 125,288 people globally.
India reported its first coronavirus death late on Thursday after samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10, tested positive for the disease. B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.
Earlier in the day, the health ministry said the number of patients in the country has risen to 74, with fresh cases reported from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046.
Live updates
8.28 am: A Google employee in Banglore tests positive for coronavirus, reports CNBC. “We are sorry to report that we have one confirmed case of a Bangalore-Based Googler testing positive for COVID-19,” Anand Rangarajan, director of engineering and Bangalore site lead for Google, says in an email to employees.
8.22 am: British economist Jim O’Neill praises China’s “fast, aggressive” response to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and says, “Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India”, reports CNBC.
In response, BJP overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale, says his comments criticising the Indian governance shows his “sheer ignorance” towards the country’s healthcare system. He adds that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended all his support to China to fight the disease.
8.04 am: The Australian Grand Prix is called off after a McLaren team member tests positive for coronavirus.
8.03 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will chair a meeting on tackling the virus, reports News18.
7.59 am: Apple reopens stores in China as the number of cases there falls, reports Reuters.
7.54 am: Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus. Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days, says his communications chief.
7.22 am: Italy’s toll from the coronavirus epidemic shot past 1,000 on Thursday, reports Reuters. The daily toll jumped by 189 to 1,016. Confirmed cases rose to 15,113 from a previous 12,462, the biggest daily rise in absolute terms since the disease came to light on February 21.
7.17 am: The Indian Embassy in Washington DC says arrangements are being made to address the concerns of foreign nationals on the travel advisory issued by the Centre due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.
7.15 am: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, says the Premier League club.
7.07 am: US President Donald Trump says he is not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with a Brazilian government official who has since tested positive for the disease, reports AFP. “I did hear something about that,” he adds. “We had dinner together in Florida, in Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual. Let me put it this way, I’m not concerned.”
7 am: Australia’s one-day series against New Zealand beginning in Sydney today will be played without fans and a women’s tour to South Africa has been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports AFP.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Health officials in Karnataka reported India’s first coronavirus death in Kalaburagi district. The samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10 night, tested positive for the disease. The patient also had co-morbidities such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes. The Union Health Ministry confirmed the death in a late night statement.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to panic and instead focus on taking precautions to combat the novel coronavirus. He also announced that none of his ministers will travel outside the country as a step to contain the spread of the pandemic.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all cinema halls in the Capital and schools and colleges not conducting examinations will be shut till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- Globally while COVID-19 has over 1,18,000 cases sweeping across 114 countries, the Health ministry asked Indians not to panic but cooperate with the government to detect and contain the situation.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications chief tested positive, days after attending an event with US President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.