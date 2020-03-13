The freefall in the stock market – both Indian and global – continued on Friday on fears of a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Trading in India was halted for 45 minutes shortly after opening on Friday as the benchmark indices nosedived 10%, triggering the circuit breaker.

The Indian equity indices opened at a three-year low. The Sensex plunged as much as 2,522.05 points to hit 30,256.09 after the first few minutes of trade. The Nifty50 started the session at 9,107.60 but soon dropped to 8,830.90. At 9.32 am, the Sensex was trading 3,090.62 points lower at 29,687.52 while the Nifty50 was down by 966.10 points at 8,624.05. On Thursday, bourses had experienced their worst day in decades.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index nosedived 7.12% soon after opening. Australia’s ASX was down 7.3%. Trading was temporarily suspended on South Korea’s stock exchange when the benchmark KOSPI index fell 6.8%. The Dow lost 10% and dropped to 21,200.62 in its worst session since 1987. London and Frankfurt also had their worst days in decades.

“The turmoil in markets has moved up another notch over the past 24 hours with President Trump’s European travel ban and underwhelming stimulatory measures adding more fuel to the fire of uncertainty, instead of providing a dose of reassurance,” said National Australia Bank’s senior FX strategist Rodrigo Catril, according to Hindustan Times. “New containment measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 have increased the prospect of a severe global economic growth downturn.”