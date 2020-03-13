A 68-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi died on Friday, the Union health ministry said, PTI reported. This is the second death linked to the global pandemic in the country.

The woman, who was the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the national Capital, died in the city’s Doctor Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, said Health Secretary Preeti Sudan. The death was reportedly caused because of diabetes and hypertension.

The health department had traced the woman after her 46-year-old son, who works in Noida, was tested positive on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.

India had registered its first death due to the novel coronavirus after a 76-year-old man in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, who died on Tuesday, tested positive two days later. The man had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29, and arrived in Hyderabad after which he travelled to Kalaburagi. He was hospitalised on March 5, but his condition worsened even after being moved to another hospital in Hyderabad. His family reportedly brought him back to Kalaburagi on March 9, and he died the following day.

The Union health ministry on Friday confirmed 81 cases of the novel coronavirus. Out of these, three people in Kerala have recovered, and includes the man in Karnataka who died because of it. Of the remaining cases, 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and one person is a Canadian national. However, according to officials in state governments, there are reports of 87 patients in India.

The coronavirus has now infected over 1,32,567 lakh people globally and affected 123 countries, areas or territories, according to the World Health Organization’s latest update. As many as 4,947 people have died across the world so far.