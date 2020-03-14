Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency, to release $50-billion package
India reported its second death from COVID-19, a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi.
The official number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen to 2,100, and 48 people have died.
Live updates
8.29 am: The Indian embassy in the United States has issued an advisory for Indian students, ANI reports.
8.20 am: The United States Mission to India has said that it is cancelling immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from Monday, ANI reports.
8.11 am: Donald Trump has said he will most likely be tested for the novel coronavirus. “I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested. Most likely, yeah,” Trump tells reporters at the White House.
7.57 am: As many as 18 more people have died from the coronavirus in France over the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 79, AFP reports quoting Health Minister Olivier Veran. At least 154 others are in a serious condition, and the total number of infections is 3,661, he adds.
7.50 am: China has reported just 11 more infections and 13 deaths on Friday, according to the South China Morning Post. This takes its total number of infections to 80,824 and deaths to 3,189. Of the new infections, our were from Wuhan and seven were brought in by travellers. But 10 of the 13 deaths were in Wuhan.
7.34 am: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has suspended all academic and extra curricular activities in the light of the pandemic, ANI reports. Students pursuing B Tech, dual degree, MSc, DIIT, M Tech, M Des, and MBA degrees, as well as the first-year PhD students, have been asked to leave the hostels by midnight on Sunday.
7.32 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, has tested negative. Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo has tweeted that his test had also come back negative.
7.28 am: New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack amid coronavirus fears, Reuters reports. At least 51 people were killed in attacks on two mosques last year.
7.25 am: “Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus,” Trump says according to CNN. He announces that student loans will be waived, and more crude oil would be purchased to improve US reserves. Trump says he is allowing his health secretary to waive certain regulations to provide more flexibility to doctors and hospitals responding to the outbreak.
7.22 am: The official number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen to 2,100, and the actual number may be much higher as testing has been infrequent. As many as 48 people have died from the virus. Only two states – West Virginia and Montana – of the 50 have yet to report a case.
7.18 am: United States President Donald Trump on has declared a national emergency and said he is releasing a $50 billion (Rs 3.69 lakh crore) relief package for people affected with the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. “I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” Trump says, adding, “I’m urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately.”
7.17 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The coronavirus has now infected over 1,32,567 lakh people globally and affected 123 countries, areas or territories.
- The Union health ministry on Friday confirmed 81 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of these, three patients in Kerala had recovered, and one had died.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it is important for countries to take a comprehensive approach – testing, contact tracing, quarantines and social distancing.
- The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was been adjourned till March 26 in view of the coronavirus.
- Several state governments, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi ordered the closure of most public places in their major cities till March 31.