Jammu and Kashmir: Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag, say police
The police had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dialgam area.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.
The gunfight took place during a cordon-and-search operation in the Dialgam area of South Kashmir after the security personnel received specific inputs about the presence of militants there, PTI reported.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.
More details are awaited.