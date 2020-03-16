Stock market volatility, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, continued on Monday, with both the Sensex and the Nifty trading over 5% down in early morning trade. At 9.50 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 2,001.64 points (5.87%) lower at 32,101.84. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 538.80 points (5.69%) down at 9,416.40.

The Indian markets responded to the United States Federal Reserve slashing key interest rates to almost 0%. On the Nifty, all sectoral indices traded in red on Monday morning, Mint reported.

The biggest losers on the Sensex in early morning trade were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and Titan Company. On the Nifty, these were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank.

The stocks of Yes Bank, Gujarat Gas, India Cements, Rajesh Exports and Oracle Finserv gained the most on the Sensex. Only Yes Bank gained on the Nifty.

Other Asian markets also fell sharply on Monday, with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei 225, which gained over 39 points. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index fell 243 points, the Hong Kong Hang Seng 513 points, the Australia ASX All Ordinaries 419 points, and the Shanghai index 16 points.

The Indian rupee was trading 44 paise lower at 74.18 against the United States dollar at 9.58 am.