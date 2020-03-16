Troubled lender Yes Bank on Monday said that it will resume full banking services from 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India had on March 5 taken control of Yes Bank, after the lender – which is laden with bad debts – failed to raise the capital it needs to stay above mandated regulatory requirements. Placing Yes Bank under a 30-day moratorium, the central bank had imposed a limit of Rs 50,000 on withdrawals to protect depositors.

“Visit any of our 1,132 branches from March 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hours to experience our suite of services,” Yes Bank tweeted on Monday. “You will also be able to access all our digital services and platforms.”

Authorities have opened investigations into Yes Bank’s lending practices that led to its failure. Its founder Rana Kapoor has been detained and a case of money laundering was registered against him.

We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms@RBI @FinMinIndia — YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 16, 2020

On Saturday, the government had notified the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020. Under the scheme, State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender – will invest for 49% equity in Yes Bank and other investors are also being invited. The Union Cabinet had approved the reconstruction plan for Yes Bank on Friday.

There will be a three-year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for the 26% of the shareholding.

The moratorium restricting withdrawal to Rs 50,000 per account will also be lifted by 6 pm on Wednesday.

On March 10, Yes Bank had partially restored its NEFT and Immediate Payment Service, or IMPS. IMPS is an instant payment inter-bank electronic funds transfer system. It offers inter-bank electronic fund transfer service through mobile phones 365 days a year.