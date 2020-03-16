The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition of Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh Singh seeking the restoration of all his legal remedies on the grounds that his former lawyer had misled him, PTI reported. Singh is scheduled to be hanged to death along with three co-convicts on March 20.

Singh had sought the cancellation of all orders passed by courts and the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind, alleging that his lawyer Vrinda Grover had acted against his interests.

“Circumstances say there is no remedy left,” the top court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah said, according to NDTV. “You [Mukesh Singh] have availed mercy plea. It was rejected. Warrants issued. Curative petition has been dismissed. What’s the remedy left?”

The petition, filed by Singh’s advocate ML Sharma, sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into a “criminal conspiracy” and “fraud” by the central government, the Delhi government and advocate Vrinda Grover, who is the amicus curiae in the case.

The lawyer argued that his curative petition was dismissed on account of fraud, Bar and Bench reported. He said that the petition was filed before the expiry of the limitation period.

The lawyer also submitted that Grover filed affidavits on behalf of Singh in English, a language he and other convicts do not understand, and did not inform him about the contents of the said affidavits.

Singh had filed the petition seeking the restoration of legal remedies in the top court earlier this month. The petition claimed that the Centre, Delhi government and Grover “knowingly and deliberately” plotted a conspiracy against Singh for vested and political interests. “They compelled him to sign various papers under threat of sessions court order [which was never issued by the sessions court] stating that court has directed her [Grover] to secure various signed documents from him to file various petitions, including curative petition, on his behalf in the high court and the Supreme Court in his death sentence case,” the petition stated.

Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta have exhausted all their legal options. They are now scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi on March 20 at 5.30 am.

The four convicts, along with two others, raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a moving bus in Delhi in 2012. The woman died of her injuries at a hospital in Singapore two weeks later. The brutality of the crime triggered huge protests in the Capital and across the country. One convict died in prison, while a minor convict was sent to a detention home for juveniles and was released in December 2015.