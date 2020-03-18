The Indian Army has reported its first case of COVID-19 infection, after a soldier from the Ladakh Scouts regiment was placed in an isolation ward, IANS reported on Wednesday.

Unidentified officials in the Army said the soldier was admitted to the SNM Hospital in Ladakh. His father, who has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment, had travel history to Iran.

“His father was quarantined from February 29 at the Ladakh Heart Foundation and reported positive for COVID-19 on March 6 and was isolated at the local SNM Hospital,” an unidentified official told IANS.

The soldier was quarantined on March 7 and was found to be infected on March 16. His sister, wife and two children have also been quarantined now.

Ladakh has so far reported eight patients of COVID-19. Nationwide, there are 130 patients are being treated for the infection, 14 have been cured, and three have died.

Follow live updates.