Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic and asked all citizens to follow a “janata curfew”, or a self-imposed people’s curfew, on Sunday. Modi made the appeal while speaking about measures taken by the Centre to contain the outbreak that has claimed four lives till now and infected at least 173 people in the country.

Asking people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, Modi said: “ Janata curfew is for the people and by the people. Only those providing essential services should step out on Sunday.” He asked citizens to call at least 10 people every day and spread the message about the “janata curfew”.

He warned citizens against complacency and said it was important for every Indian to stay alert and vigilant during this global crisis. “The virus has spread alarmingly, 130 crore Indians have faced the coronavirus scare,” Modi said. “But, the government is completely prepared to tackle it.”

Modi also announced that a task force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and monitor the situation.

Emphasising on the need to practice methods of social distancing to reduce the impact of the pandemic, Modi said: “Leave your homes only if necessary for the next few weeks. Try to work from home and isolate yourselves.”

Modi specifically asked senior citizens to not leave their homes for the next few weeks.

The prime minister further warned against panic buying and hoarding of essential items. He urged people to avoid visits to doctors’ clinics and hospitals unless it was an emergency so that there is less pressure on healthcare professionals. “If needed, try to talk to doctors on phones instead.”

There is no cure yet for the virus, he said. “In such a situation, it is natural to worry,” he said according to ANI. “For a developing country like ours, with a large population, the growing challenge of coronavirus is not a normal situation.”

“The world is passing through a huge crisis because of the novel coronavirus. More countries have been affected by COVID-19 than during World War I and World War II,” he said.

Modi urged the public to express their gratitude to those who are serving people during the crisis by stepping out to their balconies and windows on Sunday at 5 pm. “Clap your hands or ring bells to appreciate them,” he said

A shutdown

On Wednesday, Modi held a review meeting and discussed ways to strengthen the preparedness against the virus. he prime minister also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19. He urged officials and technical experts to decide on the steps to be taken next.

The prime minister also called a video conference between leaders of the member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to discuss the situation. He told them that India’s mantra is to be prepared but not panic. Modi also proposed the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund and said India can initially offer $10 million.

Over the last few weeks, several states have virtually shut down in an effort to tackle the crisis. Educational institutions, and public spaces such as malls, gyms and swimming pools have been closed till the end of the month. The Central government has shut down all the monuments, museums and national parks. The Centre has banned passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia from entering India till March 31. The government has also advised people to avoid non-essential travel and urged employees of private companies to work from home.

Earlier on Thursday, the government banned the entry of international flights for a week starting from March 22.

Read today’s live coronavirus updates here.