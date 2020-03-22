Students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university on Saturday temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reported PTI.

“We temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hour sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protesters to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness,” the Jamia Coordination Committee said in a statement.

The varsity has suspended all classes. It had issued an advisory asking students to avoid gatherings till March 31.

Last week, the Delhi government banned gatherings of more than 50 persons – including ongoing protests – till March 31 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 infection. On Thursday, the government tightened its ban on gatherings in the Capital, reducing the number of people allowed to assemble together from 50 to 20. Again on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all gatherings of more than five people in the national Capital were henceforth prohibited.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India is officially at 315 on Sunday. Four people have died so far in the country. COVID-19 has infected 3,05,234 people and caused 13,004 deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

However, the protest at Shaheen Bagh is still on but they have limited the number of people at the sit-in. The volunteers said necessary arrangements such as thermal scanners and masks for demonstrators are being made to avoid the spread of infection. Last week, the Delhi Police appealed to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh to end their demonstration.

The protest, which has been going on since December 15 and is led by women, has become the epicentre of protests against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The protest has been challenged in the Supreme Court by petitioners claiming that the demonstrators have blocked traffic.