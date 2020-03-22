Millions of citizens across India stayed at home on Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “janata curfew” appeal to self-isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surged to 341 with seven deaths reported so far.

While the curfew was voluntary and not an outright ban on movement of people, streets across India were empty. At 5 pm, people clapped and rang bells to show their appreciation for medical professionals, sanitation workers and others still working during the pandemic. Modi had asked citizens to stand at balconies and near windows to clap and ring bells to show gratitude to those on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus.

Here are some pictures of India during the ‘janata curfew’:

A view of deserted roads along Bandra during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in Mumbai. (Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

A deserted view of Connaught Place in Delhi during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease. (Credit: PTI)

A view shows empty roads during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad. (Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters)

Deserted street outside Jama Masjid in Delhi during a one-day "janata curfew". (Credit: PTI)

A view shows Howrah bridge during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in Kolkata. (Credit: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (right) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya clap from atop a residential building to thank essential service providers. (Credit: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP)

People gather in a balcony to clap and make noise to thank essential service providers in Bengaluru. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)

This combination of pictures shows vehicles moving slowly on a road in Bangalore on February 5 (top) and the same road (bottom) deserted during a one-day nationwide curfew imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)

The Silk Board to Agara road is seen deserted during a one-day nationwide janata (civil) curfe in Bengaluru on March 22. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran / AFP)