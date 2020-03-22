In pictures: Deserted streets as millions of Indians stay home to contain COVID-19 spread
People clapped and rang bells to appreciate those out in the field amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Millions of citizens across India stayed at home on Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “janata curfew” appeal to self-isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surged to 341 with seven deaths reported so far.
While the curfew was voluntary and not an outright ban on movement of people, streets across India were empty. At 5 pm, people clapped and rang bells to show their appreciation for medical professionals, sanitation workers and others still working during the pandemic. Modi had asked citizens to stand at balconies and near windows to clap and ring bells to show gratitude to those on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus.