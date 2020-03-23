Indian benchmark indices began Monday by taking over from last week’s downward slump amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. Trading was stopped for 45 minutes after the BSE Sensex fell to its 10% lower lower circuit level amid sell-off.

In early trade, the Sensex plunged 2,992 points to hover around 26,920. The Nifty50 index went below the 8,000-mark, falling 9.63% to 7,903.

Amid widespread selling of shares, bank and auto stocks were among the worst-affected. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hero Motocorp suffered the losses on Sensex while Ipca Labs, Thyrocare Techn, Dr Lal PathLab, Indiabulls Housing, and Cadila Health made gains on the index.

On the Nifty50, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, and Hero Motocorp incurred losses. The gainers on the index were Surevin BPO Services Limited, Ind-Swift Labs, DCM Limited, Ruchi Soya, and Steel Exchange.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened at a record low of Rs 75.68 against the US dollar when compared with Friday’s close of Rs 75.20.