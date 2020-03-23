The Aam Aadmi Party government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it will provide convicts the options of getting special parole and furlough to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections in crowded prisons, PTI reported.

The government told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that it will amend its prison rules to provide the options to convicts and a notification will be issued within a day. Taking note of the submission, the bench directed the government to take steps to implement its proposal.

The amended prison rules would provide for 60-day parole in case of unprecedented situations like an epidemic or a natural disaster or any other situation which mandates reducing of the population of the inmates, Delhi government’s lawyer Anuj Aggarwal told the court. The other rule would provide for temporary facility of a special furlough.

The court also dismissed a petition moved by two lawyers seeking reduction of crowds in prisons in view of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the matter had already been taken up by the Supreme Court.

Last week, the top court had observed that overcrowding in prisons across the country posed a risk amid the worsening health crisis caused by coronavirus, Bar and Bench reported. It said that while the government of India has issued an advisory for maintaining social distance, prisons across the country remain overcrowded. The court had issued show cause notices to prison authorities and social welfare departments of all states.

Of 415 coronavirus cases across India, Delhi has reported 29. One woman had died of the infection in Noida. Over 80 districts in India have been put under lockdown, with only essential services running.