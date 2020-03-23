The Centre has asked state governments to be strict in enforcing the lockdown imposed across the country due to coronavirus and take legal action against those who violate it. Several states have imposed curfews to contain spread of the highly-contagious disease that has infected 415 people in the country and killed seven.

“States have been asked to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators,” a note from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting read.

The Centre’s notice came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that people were not taking the lockdown seriously. “Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously,” he urged people. “I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.”

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The Bengaluru Police on Monday said that it will arrest people found to be breaking quarantine rules. The police said that they had received information that people with “home quarantine” stamps were travelling in buses and visiting restaurants.

The Centre on Sunday advised state governments to allow only essential services to operate in around 80 districts of India that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. This amounts to a lockdown for the districts as no trains, metros and interstate buses will be allowed to operate from Monday till March 31. Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and several other states have imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people.

The decision to impose the lockdown came after the nation observed a ‘janata curfew’ or a civil curfew called by Modi on Sunday. Millions of citizens across India stayed at home, following the prime minister’s appeal to isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm to contain the spread of coronavirus.