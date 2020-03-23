Kerala and Maharashtra, the two worst-hit states by Covid-19 pandemic, together reported 51 new cases on Monday. The number of patients so far in Kerala rose to 94, while that in Maharashtra is now 97, state government officials said. However, the Centre has not yet confirmed all the new cases.

Kerala reported 28 more patients on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, according to PTI. Vijayan also announced a complete lockdown in the state and said the state borders would be closed. The lockdown will be in force till March 31. Among the 28 new cases, 25 persons had returned from Dubai, Mathrubhumi reported.

Kerala had reported the first three coronavirus cases in India, all of whom have been cured and discharged. Vijayan said 19 of the 28 are from Kasargod, five from Kannur, two from Ernakulam and one each are from Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts.

Vijayan said that shops, medical services, fuelling stations and liquefied petroleum gas services will remain open. Banks will function from 11 am to 2 pm. People will not be allowed to eat food at restaurants but take-home and delivery services will be allowed.

Government offices will work with adequate safety measures. All religious activities that create crowds have been banned.

The new cases in Kerala have not yet been confirmed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which has counted 67 patients in the state so far. India has 468 cases so far, including 424 active cases. The toll is nine.

In Maharashtra, 23 new patients were added on Monday.