More than one lakh people across the world have now recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in December, data from the Johns Hopkins University – which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources – shows.

Coronavirus, which has now spread to 168 countries, has killed more than 17,000 people across the world and infected over 3,92,000 people. Governments have enforced emergency measures to slow down the infection which is advancing at an alarming speed.

In China’s Hubei province, where the original epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan, is situated, more than 60,000 people have recovered. Hubei alone reported 3,160 deaths. There were more than 81,000 cases across China.

In Italy, the country that has seen the maximum number of deaths ­– 6,077 – due to coronavirus, 7,432 patients have recovered. More than 63,000 people had been infected in Italy. In Iran, the country worst-hit by the pandemic in West Asia with close to 2,000 deaths and more than 24,000 cases, over 8,900 people have been cured.

Over 3,500 patients have recovered from the disease in South Korea, which has seen more than 9,000 cases and 120 deaths. In Spain, 3,794 have been cured. The country had reported more than 39,000 cases and close to 2,000 deaths.

Over 200 people have recovered from the disease in the United States, where there are more than 35,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 500 deaths. In India, which has 519 cases of coronavirus, 39 patients have recovered. Nine people have died.

The World Health Organization says that adults aged 65 and older, and people with serious underlying medical conditions such as heart, lung disease, diabetes or hypertension might be at a higher risk of developing a serious illness due to coronavirus. In most cases, coronavirus causes only mild symptoms such as cough and fever.

WHO, however, warned last week that young people are not safe from the risk of infection. “This coronavirus could put you in hospital for weeks, or even kill you,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.