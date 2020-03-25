The first phase of the Census 2021 and updating of the National Population Register – scheduled to take place between April and September – have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday. India began a nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight that will end on April 14. The health ministry has so far confirmed 562 coronavirus cases and said that 512 of these are active.

In view of COVID-19 outbreak & nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, the first phase of #CensusIndia2021, that is, the house listing operation & NPR updation is postponed until further order.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/IFzcRRQnkQ — Census India 2021 (@CensusIndia2021) March 25, 2020

Census and the exercise to update the NPR were scheduled to take place between April 1 and September 30 and all preparations for the exercise had been made, unidentified government officials said, according to ANI. They added that due to the lockdown, the government will either announce new dates or extend the period.

NPR is the first step to creating an all-India National Register of Citizens which would identify undocumented migrants residing in India. On December 24 last year, the Centre had approved Rs 3,941 crore for updating the NPR across the country and Rs 8,754.23 crore for conducting the 2021 Census.

On March 18, the Delhi government had written to Census Commissioner of India Vivek Joshi, pointing out that a “high state” of alert had been declared in the National Capital Territory and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, invoked. The letter said that since Census enumerators will go from home to home to collect data, the spread of the coronavirus might be exacerbated.