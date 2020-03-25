Prince Charles of the United Kingdom on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office Clarence House said in a statement. The 71-year-old heir to Queen Elizabeth II exhibited mild symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but otherwise “remains in good health”, the statement said.

The Clarence House said Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have gone into self-isolation in Scotland. The Prince of Wales, however, has been working from there as usual, it added.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement said.

Charles’ last public engagement was on March 12. However, he held a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware of the development, The Guardian reported.

United Kingdom has reported 8,167 cases of Covid-19 infection and 423 deaths as of Wednesday, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has infected 4,21,792 people globally, and killed 18,883 across 169 countries or territories, it added.