Health officials on Wednesday said a doctor at North East Delhi’s mohalla clinic has tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported. The Shahdara sub-divisional magistrate ordered all the patients who had visited the Maujpur clinic run by the doctor between March 12 and 18 to home quarantine and contact a doctor if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease.

The doctor’s wife and daughter, who also tested positive for Covid-19, have been admitted to a hospital. However, it is not yet clear if the doctor had a history of foreign travel or came in contact with somebody who did.

Mohalla clinics are community health centres set up by the Aam Aadmi Party for primary healthcare services. According to an official from the health department of Delhi government, the clinic has been shut down and is being sanitised.

Maujpur is one of the localities in North East Delhi where large-scale communal violence took place last month.

Meanwhile, five new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 35 so far, with 23 active cases in the city. “In the past 24 hours there have been five new cases in Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. “One case is of a person who has come from abroad. And four cases are from his contact. So, there are a total of 35 cases in Delhi now.”

There are over 600 cases of coronavirus in the country. Of these, 10 people have died.