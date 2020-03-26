The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday took over control of the privately-run Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The takeover, under the Chhattisgarh Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Rules, 2020, gave the state control of all staff and healthcare facilities at the hospital.

The directive is effective from Wednesday, until further orders.

On Thursday, the state government issued a similar order, bringing all hospitals and private nursing homes in Chhattisgarh under its control, but then withdrew the directive.

The toll in the coronavirus epidemic in India rose to 13 on Thursday, and the total number of infections increased to 649, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 593 patients are still undergoing treatment. Local health officials have announced two more deaths – one each in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir – but the Centre has not yet confirmed them.