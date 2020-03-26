India’s ban on international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended till April 14 amid a countrywide lockdown, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday. The government had earlier announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week.

The ban will not apply to cargo flights or those specially approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The stringent measures had come after passengers from multiple countries, including all 27 European Union countries and the United Kingdom, were banned from entering India between March 18 and March 31. On Wednesday, India also suspended all domestic flights, and later imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop public movement.

On Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 694, of whom 16 patients have died.