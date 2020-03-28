Covid-19: Kerala reports its first fatality; India’s confirmed cases surge to 873
The central ministry is yet to confirm the death in Kerala.
The Union health ministry on Saturday morning confirmed a total of 873 cases, including 19 deaths and 78 recoveries. Maharashtra and Gujarat reported fresh cases on Saturday. A 69-year-old patient died in Kerala, said state officials. However, the central ministry is yet to confirm it.
The United States on Friday announced $174-million financial assistance to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. This is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the US in February.
US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2 trillion rescue plan Friday to salvage the economy. “I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” the president said. This came on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of infection while the toll is 1,693 now. US now has the highest number of cases, surpassing 1 lakh.
Globally, the total number of cases, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, rose to 595,953, and the toll crossed 27,000. Of these, Italy has accounted for over 9,000 deaths, and Spain for 5,138.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
3.05 pm: The Union Home Ministry changes rules for State Disaster Relief Fund. It says money to be made available for food, accommodation for migrant workers, adding that medical care, clothing to will be provided to them during the lockdown period, reports ANI.
3 pm: Uttarakhand government says one more person has tested positive for Covid-19, reports ANI. The 21-year-old man returned from Dubai on March 18 and went to hospital on March 26.
2.55 pm: Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal seven more positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Srinagar. “Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news,” he tweets. “But being informed is being prepared. Seven more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases – history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three [have] travel history outside Jammu and Kashmir, contacts being traced.”
2.12 pm: The Karnataka government says that the state run Indira Canteens would provide food packets free of cost to the poor and needy during the nationwide lockdown, reports PTI. The canteens would operate in three schedules – from 7.30 am to 10 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7.30 pm to 9 pm, adds the government.
2.10 pm: Union minister Nitin Gadkari asks National Highways Authority of India chairperson, toll operators to ensure food, water support to migrant workers who are travelling on foot to reach their native villages across the country.
2 pm: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says the government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. “The Delhi government has started distributing ration for the next month,” Sisodia tweets. “7.5 kg per person, which means one-and-a-half times more than the normal.”
1.50 pm: Pakistan now has 1,398 cases. Of these, 11 people have died, reports Dawn.
1.37 pm: US President Donald Trump orders General Motors to make ventilators for coronavirus patients, reports BBC. He adds that the “GM was wasting time” while invoking the Defense Production Act that allows a president to force companies to make products for national defence.
1.34 pm: The Manipur Police have detained 45 people over the last few days for violating norms during the ongoing lockdown, PTI reports.
1.22 pm: The Sri Lankan Police say they have arrested 4,600 people since March 20 for violating a countrywide curfew, reports AP.
1.20 pm: The two new cases in Tamil Nadu that were reported earlier are a 42-year-old who returned from West Indies and a 49-year-old who came back from the United Kingdom, ANI quotes the health minister as saying.
1.19 pm: Indian Railways makes isolation coaches amid the pandemic. Here are some pictures from ANI:
1 pm: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro expresses scepticism about the coronvirus toll in Sao Paulo and accuses the state governor of fudging numbers. Sao Paulo has 1,223 cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths, the most in Brazil so far.
“I’m sorry, some people will die, they will die, that’s life,” Bolsonaro says in a television interview. “You can’t stop a car factory because of traffic deaths. We need to look at what is happening there, this cannot be a numbers game to favour political interests.”
12.33 pm: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says the company is launching a fund called ‘Drive the Driver’ to support drivers who are without an income because of the lockdown. Aggarwal says he is contributing his salary for next year, and Ola employees will give Rs 20 crore towards the fund.
12.31 pm: Kerala reports its first coronavirus death. A 69-year-old died of the virus at Kochi Medical College today, ANI quotes Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan as saying.
12.14 pm: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits Ghazipur near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, reports ANI. “We have also provided some DTC buses to transport them [migrant workers],” he says. “I urge people to stay put where they are.”
12.10 pm: Two more people test positive in Tamil Nadu, state government officials tell PTI.
11.38 am: The United Nations says 86 staff members around the world have reported cases of Covid-19, reports AP.
11.26 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin urges his party members to help migrant workers who are leaving their homes and going to their native villages.
11.22 am: Railways set up isolation coaches.
11.17 am: The Uttar Pradesh government arranges 1,000 buses to take migrant workers to their respective hometowns, reports ANI.
11.14 am: In a letter to PM Modi, Kerala Chief Minister highlights how Karnataka blocking prominent state highway is causing problem in moving cargo.
11.04 am: Bus aggregator app Shuttl is going to cut salaries and likely to lay off people too, reports Business Standard.
In an email to employees, CEO Amit Singh said he and his co-founder will take 50% salary cuts and said staffers would have to forgo bonuses in the next financial year.
10.44 am: A United States laboratory has come up with a portable Covid-19 test that can give results in as little as five minutes, reports Bloomberg. Abbott Laboratories is planning to supply 50,000 tests a day from April 1.
“This is really going to provide a tremendous opportunity for front-line caregivers, those having to diagnose a lot of infections, to close the gap with our testing,” says John Frels, vice president of research and development at Abbott Diagnostics. “A clinic will be able to turn that result around quickly, while the patient is waiting.”
10.32 am: Huge gathering in Delhi’s Ghazipur area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as the police stop people from heading to their native places.
10.29 am: Thailand reports 109 new cases and one death. There are a total to 1,245 infections and six deaths, the spokesperson of the government’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration says, according to Reuters.
10.24 am: Two more people test positive in Rajasthan. One is a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab, and the other is a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 52, says the state’s health department.
10.10 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges party leaders, workers and all citizens to help migrants and poor people facing difficulties during the nationwide lockdown period.
10.08 am: A total of 2,719 people have been place under home quarantine in Nagaland, reports PTI. They have recently returned from other parts of the country. Nagaland so far has no confirmed case. “Out of the 17 samples that were sent for testing, results for 13 were negative and the remaining reports are awaited,” state Minister for Planning and Coordination Neiba Kronu tells the news agency.
10.01 am: As many as 149 new cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. The total cases in India now stands at 873, says the Union health ministry.
9.48 am: Mexico till now has 717 coronavirus cases, and 12 deaths, reports Reuters.
9.47 am: Six more people test positive in Gujarat, says Jayanti Ravi, the principal secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare Department. Total number of cases in the state is now 53.
9.15 am: Samples for Covid-19 testing being transported to Pune by a Naval aircraft.
9.11 am: China will share its data related to the pandemic with the US, says Donald Trump. Xi and Trump spoke over telephone on Friday.
9.10 am: The Madhya Pradesh Police file an FIR against a journalist who attended former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s press conference despite his daughter being a coronavirus suspect after she returned from London, reports PTI.
8.59 am: Kolkata Municipal Corporation sanitises the roads in the city.
8.56 am: Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply a large number of ventilators. “Boris Johnson was asking for ventilators today,” he says. “Unfortunately, he tested positive. And that’s a terrible thing, but he’s going to be great. I’m sure he’s going to be totally great. But they want ventilators. Italy wants ventilators, Spain wants ventilators, Germany wants ventilators.”
8.50 am: Six new positive cases in Maharashtra. Of these, five are in Mumbai and one in Nagpur, says the state health ministry. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 159.
8.48 am: Australia reports its 14th coronavirus-related death on Saturday.
8.46 am: South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday.
8.45 am: Italy has recorded 919 new deaths – its highest daily tally in the outbreak so far. This takes the overall toll in the country to 9,134.
8.43 am: The World Health Organisation has warned against using medications not scientifically proven to fight Covid-19, reports South China Morning Post.
“We call on all individuals and countries to refrain from using therapeutics that have not been demonstrated to be effective in the treatment of Covid-19,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The history of medicine is strewn with examples of drugs that worked on paper, or in a test tube, but didn’t work in humans, or were actually harmful.”
8.39 am: People in Delhi practice social distancing.
8.37 am: Migrant workers from Delhi and Haryana are on their way to their hometowns.
8.36 am: Assam government will set up five new pre-fabricated hospitals across the state with 300 bed each in the next two months exclusively for Covid-19 patients, says health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to Hindustan Times. The state government has also decided to turn three state-run hospitals into centres for treating Covid-19 patients. No coronavirus case has been reported in Assam so far.
8.24 am: China reports 54 new coronavirus cases – all imported, reports PTI. The toll in the country rises to 3,295 with three more deaths.
7.30 am: An Infosys employee in Bengaluru has been arrested for urging people to “go out and sneeze” and spread the Covid-19 virus in a social media post, reports NDTV. “The person who put this post, saying people should go out and sneeze and spread the virus, has been detained,” says Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil. “His name is Mujeeb and he works in a software company. A case has been registered.”
Infosys also sacked him. “The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing,” says the IT firm. “Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee.”
7.17 am: US President Donald Trump signs into law a $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage the country’s economy, reports BBC. This is largest bailout in US history. “I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” the president said. This came on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of infection while the toll is close to 1,500 now.
7.10 am: The United States announces $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India, reports PTI. The money is meant to set up laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness.
7.05 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare last updated its website with data about Covid-19 patients on Friday morning, reporting 30 new cases since Thursday evening and 75 since Thursday morning. The toll rose to 17. State governments have reported dozens of new cases and several deaths since the data was released.
- The Reserve Bank of India slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%, and allowed all commercial banks and non-banking financial corporations a three-month moratorium on payment of installments of all term loans.
- All domestic commercial flights in India will remain suspended till April 14.
- India is likely to join the World Health Organization’s “solidarity trial”, an international study for developing effective drugs against the coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, urging them to take immediate steps to stop the mass exodus of migrant workers employed in the informal sector.
- The Centre released Rs 4,431 crore to clear pending wage dues under the rural jobs scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 325 government schools will be turned into temporary kitchens that will offer free lunch and dinner to four lakh people.
- Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service slashed its estimate of India’s economic growth forecast for the year from the previous estimate of 5.3% to 2.5% due to the rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
- United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Johnson, 55, is the first head of government to have contracted the infection.
- International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said that it is clear that the global economy has entered a recession worse than the one of 2009.
- The total number of cases, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, rose to over 5.6 lakh, and the toll to over 26,000. Of these, Italy has accounted for over 9,000 deaths, and Spain for 4,934.