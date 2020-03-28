The Bengaluru Police on Friday detained an Infosys employee for a social media post urging people to “go out and sneeze” and spread the Covid-19 virus, reported ANI. The highly contagious and sometimes fatal virus has already infected over 800 people across the country and killed 19. Infosys has sacked the employee.

“Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus,” Mujeeb Mohammad wrote on Facebook.

Sandeep Patil, the joint commissioner of the City Crime Branch, Bengaluru, confirmed that Mohammad was detained. “His name is Mujeeb and he works in a software company,” said Patil. “A case has been registered.”

Patil said the man has been a resident of Bengaluru for around 25 years. He was booked under Section 505 (making statement which causes alarm or fear in public, and also inciting & provokes others) of the Indian Penal Code, reported News18.

Infosys said the post was “against the code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing”. In a statement, the IT firm added: “Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee.” Before confirming that it was Mohammed who sent that tweet, Infosys said on Thursday that it could be a case of a mistaken identity.

There are 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karnataka, with at least two deaths linked to the virus, according to the Union health ministry. India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown to break the chain of infection. Worldwide, the Covid-19 pandemic has infected close to 6 lakh people and killed more than 27,000 as of March 28 morning.