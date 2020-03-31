The Centre on Monday extended the validity period of transport documents such as the driving licence, permits and registrations from its original expiry date of February 1 to June 30, in view of the three-week countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, PTI reported.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the government asked all states and Union Territories to treat all documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules as valid till June 30.

The move, it said, was made to simplify the process for citizens who were facing difficulties in renewing their documents because of the closure of government transport offices. The deadline was extended to also ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo as states sealed their borders amid the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

The documents that have been exempted include fitness tests, all types of permits, driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act. The ministry requested all states and Union Territories to implement the advisory in “letter and spirit” so that the establishments providing essential services do not face harassment.

Follow today’s live updates here

India reported its sharpest spike in the number of the coronavirus cases on Monday as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. Kerala has the highest number of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198.

Kerala and West Bengal reported two deaths on Tuesday morning, but the health ministry is yet to confirm these. The country began its seventh day in lockdown on Tuesday.

Also read:

Covid-19 lockdown: Telangana government announces salary cuts for all state officials

Coronavirus: Karnataka government asks people under home quarantine to send selfies every hour