The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced significant salary cuts for all its political representatives and employees for the month of March amid fears of an economic collapse after a countrywide lockdown was imposed to contain the novel coronavirus. Deputy chief minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement after holding a meeting with the government employees’ unions, Hindustan Times reported.

This came after the Telangana government, on Monday night, also announced massive salary cuts for government officials.

According to Ajit Pawar’s proposed plan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and all other elected representatives will take a cut as high as 60% in their salary for the month of March. Gram Panchayat members will also face a deduction of 60% in their wages.

Meanwhile, Class A and B government employees, ranging from the rank of secretaries to desk officers, will get only 50% of their salaries for the month. Clerical staff in Class C will face a deduction as high as 75% of their monthly remunerations.

“There will be no salary cuts for Class D [government] employees such as peons and office assistants,” Pawar said. “I hope the employees and their unions will extend their wholehearted support to the government in this unprecedented challenge we are facing.”

Fearing a significant drop in revenue receipts for the fiscal year of 2019-’20 because of the pandemic, Ajit Pawar said the decision will financially boost the Maharashtra government’s plans of containing the outbreak.

The Telangana government announced salary cuts as high as 75% for all its executives, political representatives and employees in view of the lockdown. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a 75% cut in his salary, along with all other members of his Cabinet, MLCs and MLAs in the state. Salaries of all state corporation chairpersons and representatives of local bodies will also be slashed by 75%.

India reported its sharpest spike in the number of the coronavirus cases on Monday as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. Kerala has the highest number of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198.

Many people from across the country who tested positive for Covid-19 had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi or were close contacts of the participants. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said 24 people staying at the mosque have tested positive for the coronavirus.