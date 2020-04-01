A Delhi government-run hospital was shut down on Wednesday after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported.

The Out Patient Department, laboratories and offices of the Delhi State Cancer Institute in Dilshad Garden have been shut and were being sanitised, government officials said. Those who came in contact with the doctor were also being placed in quarantine.

The hospital authorities said the doctor may have contracted Covid-19 from his relatives, who had returned from the United Kingdom. “It is suspected that the doctor caught the infection from her brother and sister-in-law who had just returned from the UK,” Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said. “She had visited their house recently.”

Meanwhile, two resident doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have also tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials. One of the doctors is part of the team treating Covid-19 patients at the hospital and the other had travelled abroad recently.

“All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested,” officials told PTI. “So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection.”

Delhi has so far reported 120 Covid-19 cases, including two deaths. As many as 24 cases were reported on Tuesday from the Markaz Nizamuddin, which belongs to evangelical organisation Tablighi Jamaat. A religious congregation had been held there in March even though restrictions had been clamped on the number of people that could gather at a place.

A doctor couple who worked at mohalla clinics had in March tested positive for the coronavirus. A 49-year-old doctor, who worked in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur, was diagnosed with the disease on March 21 after being infected by a patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia. His 48-year-old wife, a doctor working at another mohalla clinic, and their 17-year-old daughter also tested positive, the Hindustan Times reported.

India has so far reported 1,397 cases of the coronavirus, according to official statistics published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 35 patients have died.