A Delhi government-run hospital was shut down on Wednesday after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported.

The Out Patient Department, laboratories and offices of the Delhi State Cancer Institute in Dilshad Garden have been shut and are being sanitised, government officials said. Those who came in contact with the doctor are also being quarantined.

The hospital authorities said the doctor may have contracted Covid-19 from his relatives, who had returned from the United Kingdom. “It is suspected that the doctor caught the infection from her brother and sister-in-law who had just returned from the UK,” Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said. “She had visited their house recently.”

Delhi has so far reported 120 Covid-19 cases, including two deaths. As many as 24 cases were reported on Tuesday from the Markaz Nizamuddin, which belongs to evangelical organisation Tablighi Jamaat. A religious congregation had been held there in March even though restrictions had been clamped on the number of people that could gather at a place.

A doctor couple who worked at mohalla clinics had in March tested positive for the coronavirus. A 49-year-old doctor, who worked in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur, was diagnosed with the disease on March 21 after being infected by a patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia. His 48-year-old wife, a doctor working at another mohalla clinic, and their 17-year-old daughter also tested positive, the Hindustan Times reported.

India has so far reported 1,397 cases of the coronavirus, according to official statistics published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 35 patients have died.