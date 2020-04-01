Wipro Limited, Wipro Enterprises and the Azim Premji Foundation have pledged to donate Rs 1,125 crore to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisations announced on Wednesday.

“These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society,” a statement by the company said.

Covid-19, caused by exposure to the novel coronavirus, has killed 38 people in India, and has affected 1,637 people so far. Globally, it has infected 8,74,081 people and killed 43,291.

Azim Premji Foundation will donate Rs 1,000 crore, while Wipro Limited will donate Rs 100 crore and Wipro Enterprises Rs 25 crore. “These sums are in addition to the annual CSR [corporate social responsibility] activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation,” the statement added.

“Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it,” the statement added. “These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1,600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country.”

The statement added: “Modern global society has not confronted a crisis of this magnitude and type. The Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro believe that we must all work together to not only deal with this crisis and minimize its human impact, particularly on the disadvantaged, but also learn from these extraordinary times, to develop a more resilient global community, based on justice, equity, humaneness, and ecological sustainability.”

Several other corporates have also pledged crores of rupees to help tackle the health crisis. Tata Trusts and Tata Group have together committed to spending Rs 1,500 crore, while Reliance Industries’ chief Mukesh Ambani has pledged Rs 500 crore, according to PTI. Infosys Foundation has committed Rs 100 crore. Consumer electronic firms such as Samsung and LG have offered to help local authorities.