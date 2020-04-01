The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday declared eight villages in Udhampur as “red zones” after they discovered that 10 people from the district had attended a religious gathering held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality earlier this month, PTI reported.

Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz after 134 people from across the country tested positive for the coronavirus and at least seven died, NDTV reported. Thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended a conference on March 9 and 10. Many also fanned out across the country to recruit people after this, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the conference.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir said those who attended Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation have been identified and sent to quarantine, adding that two of them tested positive for the coronavirus.



The villages include Kotli Paie, Chopra Shop, Rehambal, Megiyot, Rakh Sansu, More Duggar, Padam and Jib, District Magistrate of Udhampur Piyush Singla said. “The entire area has been sealed and people have been asked not to make any movement,” he added.

Singla added that nearly 100 health professionals have been sent to the area to trace those who may have come in contact with the ten people so that necessary action can be taken.

Udhampur district has been completely sealed and all entry and exit points have been blocked as per the directions. The official said only vehicles of essential services will be allowed to ply on the highway.

Also read:

Coronavirus: States trace, quarantine people linked to Delhi’s Nizamuddin event