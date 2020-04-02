The Centre on Thursday granted Maharashtra the permission to conduct rapid Covid-19 testing at a mass scale by using blood samples to accelerate the process of detecting coronavirus cases in the state, PTI reported. Maharashtra has over 335 coronavirus cases – the highest in India. However, state health officials have said there are 416 cases and 19 deaths.

The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of all the states and the Union Territories to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“The state government will use blood samples instead of swabs to conduct rapid tests that can ascertain in five minutes whether a person has developed antibodies for the Covid-19,” said Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who also attended the video conference. “Mass-scale testing will expedite the state’s screening procedure.”

Tope said the prime minister asked the Maharashtra government to take care of migrant workers in the state amid the countrywide lockdown. “There are some 3.25 lakh migrant labourers in various state-run facilities. Modi asked us to not only take care of their food, but also provide them TV sets so that they can have some entertainment and do not leave the shelter,” the health minister said.

Modi also asked the Maharashtra government to sanitize all containment zones – areas created around localities where a higher number of infections were reported. “There are 146 such areas where sanitisation will start soon,” Tope said.

“Our health department has prepared online training module for Asha [accredited social health activist] workers, as well as multi-purpose workers registered with the state who will be trained for treating Covid-19 patients,” he added.

Around 1,400 persons from Maharashtra attended a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markazin Delhi last month, the health minister said. “Out of these 1,300 have been traced till now.” he added.

Health authorities in Maharashtra have been on high-alert after two people tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, Asia’s largest slum dwelling. One of them – a 56 year-old resident – died at Sion Hospital on Wednesday.

The emergence of the virus in Dharavi has raised concerns as more than a million people live in the cramped locality, Tope said. “Till now it [coronavirus] was classist but now it is being seen among the masses as well.”

Meanwhile, Sai Hospital in Chembur has been sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital have been partially affected due to exposure to coronavirus patients, reported ANI.

The Union health ministry said India has reported 1,965 cases so far, and 50 deaths.

