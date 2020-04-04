The health ministry on Saturday said that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,902, with 68 deaths. Of these, 2,650 Covid-19 cases are still active. The country recorded the highest number of cases – 601 – in the last 24 hours.More than 180 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country.
In a press briefing, the health ministry said that 1,023 Covid-19 cases across 17 states are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat and nearly 22,000 workers and their contacts have been placed under quarantine.
The Centre released an advisory on Saturday asking people to wear homemade masks when they step out. The use of masks will help in protecting the community at large from Covid-19, it said.
The Indian government on Saturday also curbed the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.
The Maharashtra Health Department said the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 537, after 47 fresh infections were reported. These include 28 in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, one in Amravati, two in Pune and one in Pimpri Chinchwad. The Centre has, so far, confirmed only 423 cases in the state.
The Indian Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after the 21-day suspension of trains due to the lockdown.
The number of Covid-19 positive cases worldwide rose to 11,19,109, including 58,955 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The US registered 1,480 deaths – the worst single-day toll in the world since the pandemic began – in 24 hours on Friday. The toll in the US is now 7,406. Following this, US President Donald Trump announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging people to wear face coverings such as scarves but to free medical-grade masks for health workers.“It’s going to be really a voluntary thing,” he added. “You don’t have to do it and I’m choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that’s okay.”
China on Saturday mourned the death of thousands of its people due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months. President Xi Jinping led the commemoration ceremony held in the morning. The country has reported 82,526 cases and 3,330 deaths according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Spain on Saturday reported 809 deaths in the past 24 hours. The country’s toll is now 11,744.