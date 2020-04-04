The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,072 on Saturday and toll reached 75, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India saw its largest single day spike – 601 cases – in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry had earlier in the day said that more than 1,000 positive cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal had said the government couldn’t initially manage or understand cases linked to the religious congregation. “30% of cases were related to one particular place that we couldn’t manage or understand,” he said.

Aggarwal added that the 1,023 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have been found across 17 states: Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

At the press briefing, the health ministry also gave the age-wise break-up of Covid-19 cases. According to the health ministry, the maximum number of patients – 42% – are within the 21-40 age group. In the age group of 41-60, there are 33% patients. People over 60 years of age account for 17% of the cases while 9% of the patients are between 0 to 20 years.

Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava had said that around 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been placed under quarantine through a massive effort.

On Friday, the Health Ministry had said that 647 confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to the Tablighi Jamaat group had been detected in the last two days, from 14 states. The government had said that 960 foreigners who connected with Tablighi Jamaat have been blacklisted. As many as 360 foreigners, who participated in the activities of the organisation and have now returned to their countries, have also been blacklisted.