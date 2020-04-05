Central Reserve Police Force Director General AP Maheshwari said on Sunday that he has quarantined himself three days after a doctor in the force tested positive.

Maheshwari’s predecessor and senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar, and about 24 other officials of the CRPF went into self-quarantine, PTI reported. Both Maheshwari and Kumar had last week travelled to Chhattisgarh on a special Border Security Force aircraft to review anti-Maoist operations there.

“As a precautionary measure I have completely restricted my movement being part of my responsibility to break the chain, and working from home, till a clarity on health check up of officials concerned emerges,” Maheshwari tweeted on Sunday.

CRPF spokesperson Moses Dhinakaran had said on Saturday that all personnel who were contact with the officer who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been quarantined, including Maheshwari, PTI reported. Dhinakaran added that nobody in the chain except for the chief medical officer had tested positive so far.

“However, the DG, as a precautionary measure, has advised all concerned to restrict their movements and strictly work from home to break the chain, if any,” Dhinakaran added. “The DG has also set an example by following the same protocols.”

So far, 3,374 cases of the virus have been reported in India, and 77 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.