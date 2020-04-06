A man who was suspected to have Covid-19 in Haryana fell to his death from the sixth floor of a hospital when he tried to escape from the isolation ward, The Hindustan Times reported on Monday. However, he later tested negative for the coronavirus.

He reportedly tried climbing down the wall from his window using bed sheets and plastic packets tied together as a makedo rope. “The man died on the spot and his body was sent to the mortuary of the hospital,” Karnal Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria told the newspaper. “The police investigation is going on.”

The 55-year-old man, identified as Shiv Charan, was a resident of Noorpur village in Panipat. He was admitted to the Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal on April 1 with “multiple ailments”. The doctors reportedly shifted him to an isolation ward even though he had not exhibited any symptoms of Covid-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus.

“We have got his report telephonically in which he was found negative of Covid-19,” Karnal Chief Medical Officer Ashwini Ahuja said.

Haryana has reported 84 cases of the coronavirus and one death. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,067 on Monday and the toll reached 109, the health ministry said. This was India’s largest single day spike – 693 cases and 32 deaths – in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, another patient admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, had tried to jump out of a trauma centre building of the hospital, PTI reported. He received multiple fractures in the incident. The patient was also a suspected case of coronavirus and his tests are results pending.

