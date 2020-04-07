The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,421 on Tuesday morning, with 114 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. The country reported 354 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 748, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi with 523 infections.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that India will export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to “nations who have been particularly badly affected” by the coronavirus pandemic. This came hours after United States President Donald Trump had warned that India may face retaliation if it turns down American requests to supply hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malaria drug believed by many to be effective in the treatment of the novel coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 13.47 lakh people and killed over 74,000 worldwide, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
Several states indicated that they would continue to have some restrictions in place even after the 21-day national lockdown ends on April 14.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to the intensive care unit for worsening coronavirus symptoms.
A 45-year-old tea vendor near Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence tested positive for Covid-19. The area around Thackeray’s residence has been sealed and over 170 police and State Reserve Police Force personnel, some of those who were in the chief minister’s security team, were moved as a precautionary measure.
The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said that the unemployment rate during the last week of March – with the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic beginning March 25 – rose to a whooping 23.8%.
The World Health Organisation’s emergencies chief said that countries which are looking to exit their lockdowns, initiated to break the chain of Covid-19, must not relax all restrictions at once, AP reported. Mike Ryan said, instead, countries need to adopt a “calibrated, step-wise approach” to ending the lockdowns.
The United States toll from the novel coronavirus has crossed 10,000. The country now has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the infection in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spain with 13,055.
China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated late last year, reported a drop in new cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. The National Health Commission said the country has 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, down from 39 cases a day earlier.