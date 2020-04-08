The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested the Centre to explore the feasibility of a mechanism to reimburse private labs for coronavirus tests so that citizens do not have to pay for it, PTI reported. The top court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Centre and authorities concerned to provide free of cost testing facility to all patients in the country.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat said that the Centre should create a mechanism wherein private laboratories conducting coronavirus tests do not charge exorbitant fees. “Don’t allow private labs to charge for testing people for coronavirus,” Justice Bhushan said. “Can create mechanism for reimbursement from government for tests.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the court that they will look into this and devise what can be done best.

At present, the testing for coronavirus in private labs is capped at Rs 4,500. Mehta told the court that the government is doing its best to tackle the pandemic. “5,000 tests was being done by 118 labs,” he added. “This was not sufficient. We have involved 47 private laboratory chains. It’s a developing situation.”

The petitioner, advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, alleged that authorities are “completely insensitive and indifferent” to the plight of common citizens who are already financially burdened due to the three-week nationwide lockdown. “Further, the capping of the prices of the testing facility of COVID-19 in private hospitals/labs strikes at the Article 14 of the Constitution of India as being arbitrary and unreasonable,” the petition said.